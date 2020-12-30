New Boston Dynamics Out Today

erek
"However, as the routine progresses, the camera pulls back to show that another twin Atlas is dancing along with the first one as they show off their synchronized and fresh rug-cutting ways. And as this robotic soul train continues to roll, the Spot saunters in to join in on the fun with the distinct flare that only rover can bring.
Finally, Handle rolls into view while shaking its rump in the process -- literally. This is probably the closest thing we'll see to a robot twerking, despite how disturbing that might sound. With that being said, the video is good for nearly 3 minutes of ear-to-ear grin-fest, so be prepared.
It's all fun and games in the headline above of course, but you have to admit the skills on display here are just a little funky-freaky.
In recent weeks, Boston Dynamics was acquired by an unlikely company: Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Motor Group is better known for its Hyundai/Kia vehicles here in the United States, but it decided to spend $1.1 billion to purchase Boston Dynamics, which was first founded in 1992. Since that time, the company has changed hands a few times, with its most recent [previous] owners being Google and SoftBank."