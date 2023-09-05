New Battlemage Rumors

Blade-Runner
Haven't seen any of these posted lately:
https://www.techpowerup.com/312970/...age-gpu-spotted-during-malaysia-lab-tour?cp=1
https://www.pcgamer.com/intels-next...take-the-fight-to-nvidias-rtx-4080-after-all/
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...ols-reveal-larger-package-size-than-alchemist
View: https://youtu.be/bYpj-wH4vMY?t=90
Exciting stuff if Intel can pump out a GPU with 4080 performance at half the price.
