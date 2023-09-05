New Battlemage Rumors

B

Blade-Runner

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
4,179
Blade-Runner said:
Haven't seen any of these posted lately:

https://www.techpowerup.com/312970/...age-gpu-spotted-during-malaysia-lab-tour?cp=1

https://www.pcgamer.com/intels-next...take-the-fight-to-nvidias-rtx-4080-after-all/

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...ols-reveal-larger-package-size-than-alchemist


View: https://youtu.be/bYpj-wH4vMY?t=90

Exciting stuff if Intel can pump out a GPU with 4080 performance at half the price.
If they put out a good card at a reasonable price, Id buy it and run it. I debated getting one of the current cards for a secondary rig at 1080p 🤔
 
