New AMD Build for iRacing

ned911

Finally started ordering parts, everything but MB and CPU. MB will either be the MSI B550 Tomahawk or Gigabyte Aorus Pro B550. AIO Corsair was included for power measurement and I already have the video card

PCPartPicker Part List

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor ($166.99 @ Amazon)
CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM SE 63 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler ($169.99 @ Best Buy)
Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK ATX AM4 Motherboard
Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL16 Memory ($79.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: Sabrent Rocket 512 GB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($79.98 @ Amazon)
Video Card: MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB VENTUS XS OC Video Card ($159.99 @ Newegg)
Case: Fractal Design Define 7 ATX Mid Tower Case ($169.99 @ Amazon)
Power Supply: EVGA G5 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($140.98 @ Newegg)
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM 64-bit ($108.78 @ Other World Computing)
Total: $1076.69
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-17 15:30 EDT-0400
 
