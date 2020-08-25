new 3950x build random reboot

Hi.
So for a 1st time in my life I have switched to team Red.
And with all the benefits from it comes some things I have no clue how to resolve.

So after I finished the build all did seem to run fine for a most of the day until PC decided just to restart on its own.
The system was not under load just some light web surfing.
I tried to run 3dmark stability test /real-bench without any issues.
Did Memtest86 but only 1 pass without erros.
It does not happen a lot but 1-2 times a day in complete random moments.

I tried ram calculator for timings but with no improvment.

PC spec
Ryzen 3950x
X570 Taichi
32gb 4x8gb 4000mhz cl19 RAM
1000w PSU
970 evo 1tb
Raid 0 HDD
rtx 2080
nzxt x62

Any guidance on right direction would be much apriciated
 

