new 3950x build random reboot

Hi.

So for a 1st time in my life I have switched to team Red.

And with all the benefits from it comes some things I have no clue how to resolve.



So after I finished the build all did seem to run fine for a most of the day until PC decided just to restart on its own.

The system was not under load just some light web surfing.

I tried to run 3dmark stability test /real-bench without any issues.

Did Memtest86 but only 1 pass without erros.

It does not happen a lot but 1-2 times a day in complete random moments.



I tried ram calculator for timings but with no improvment.



PC spec

Ryzen 3950x

X570 Taichi

32gb 4x8gb 4000mhz cl19 RAM

1000w PSU

970 evo 1tb

Raid 0 HDD

rtx 2080

nzxt x62



Any guidance on right direction would be much apriciated