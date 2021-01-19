New 3080 question

I think I'm going to get a new 3080 to replace my current 1080 TIFirst what are the main differences between the multitude of 3080s there are and which is the Best Buy right now. Yeah yeah assuming you can even get oneAnd finally, can I just slide out my 1080 TI and then slide in the 3800 and use all the enclose wiring or do I need to change up something?I've got a big honkin' Seasonic in there and I'm pretty sure it's close to 1000 watts so I should be OK on power I would think.Thanks