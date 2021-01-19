New 3080 question

I think I'm going to get a new 3080 to replace my current 1080 TI

First what are the main differences between the multitude of 3080s there are and which is the Best Buy right now. Yeah yeah assuming you can even get one :)

And finally, can I just slide out my 1080 TI and then slide in the 3800 and use all the enclose wiring or do I need to change up something?

I've got a big honkin' Seasonic in there and I'm pretty sure it's close to 1000 watts so I should be OK on power I would think.

Thanks :)
 
OMG. The overcharging that is going on with his 3000 series is fucking criminal. Fucking criminal!!!!

I never thought Best Buy would be the best place to buy a goddamn video card from! They are basically charging list price.
 
Out of the ones Best Buy carries there really isn't much different between them aside from how they are clocked out of the box. All the triple fan models have similar thermal performance. The best reviewed among the bunch is probably the EVGA FTW3 Ultra, but it is an ugly card. Brent reviewed one kindly sent to him by a reader if you want to peruse it.

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/12/07/evga-geforce-rtx-3080-ftw3-ultra-gaming-review/
 
that is the only place to get a founders edition period. The other cards are usually available at the same time, but the 'coming soon' cards haven't been in stock there at all. A single 3080 should be fine on whatever PSU you have running the 1080ti, just as long as you have 2 8 pin power cables on seperate strands.
As for which is best, EVGA is probably considered best, while founders and gigabyte have been seen throttling during ram intensive tasks (mining ethereum).
 
