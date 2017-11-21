Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Recently announced. More info coming.

I've been a huge proponent of the existing Enhanced Edition titles by them. They have all been very good with tons of improvements. But so far this trailer has really left me worried about the value of the title. It looks almost identical to the original release.

 
bigdogchris said:
But so far this trailer has really left me worried about the value of the title. It looks almost identical to the original release
-Improved Display: Your portrait, combat bar, inventory, and other UI elements adjust in size based on your chosen resolution including 1080p and 4k.

-Advanced Graphics Options: Pixel shaders and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals. Enable contrast, vibrance, and depth of field options as preferred.

-Community Endorsed: Original developers have teamed with key members of the Neverwinter Nights community to curate important fan-requested improvements to support players, storytellers, and modders.

-Backwards Compatibility: Works with save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights. A galaxy of community created content awaits.

http://www.gameinformer.com/b/news/...verwinter-nights-enhanced-edition-for-pc.aspx
 
polonyc2 said:
-Improved Display: Your portrait, combat bar, inventory, and other UI elements adjust in size based on your chosen resolution including 1080p and 4k.

-Advanced Graphics Options: Pixel shaders and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals. Enable contrast, vibrance, and depth of field options as preferred.

-Community Endorsed: Original developers have teamed with key members of the Neverwinter Nights community to curate important fan-requested improvements to support players, storytellers, and modders.

-Backwards Compatibility: Works with save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights. A galaxy of community created content awaits.

http://www.gameinformer.com/b/news/...verwinter-nights-enhanced-edition-for-pc.aspx
Other than the GUI and aspect ratio I do not notice any better graphics. They should have improved the character and background art.

I guess I'm going to have to see it side by side with the original to notice a difference.
 
Holy shit. I used to run a really popular NWN server called godspire. I will pick this up the moment it comes out
 
One aspect I really forgot is that even if this version doesn't have that many major changes, the fact is Beamdog has done very well at supporting their titles well-past release. I expect NWN:EE to continue receiving updates/fixes for at least a couple years. I'm confident more changes and improvements will come. In addition, modern OS support is always good. Many older games from late 90's/early 2000's do not run on x64 OSes. It will be nice to fire up these old games without having to use a bunch of fixes or secondary OSes.
 
I will definitely pick this up as well. I used to play on one of the top rated PW's. I wish I could remember the world/server name. It was originally Tarala or something like that and the userbase all migrated to a new server run by one of the players, Salvanas
 
As long as they don't update the rulebook, I am interested, but there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of change in terms of graphics, looks a bit more like an update.
 
boocake

Oh geeze please do not derail my thread with this crap, I will report it. The person that I think was responsible for that character no longer works for them anyways. Time to move on.
 
bigdogchris said:
boocake

Oh geeze please do not derail my thread with this crap, I will report it. The person that I think was responsible for that character no longer works for them anyways. Time to move on.
My bad, sorry about that- didn't intend on to derail. I'll redact the content in my post.
 
After watching the past two streams it seems like this enhanced version is still early in development. There are going to be a lot of changes coming before and after release. They do plan/want to revamp the UI after release it just will take a lot of work.

My confidence is growing that this is going to be a good product.
 
Looks like they are working on optional HD character models. Looks really cool. You'll see before and after. Later on they explain it's just a sample and that this is not a finished model, just showing you the style they are going for.

 
The main advantage of this is the UI scaling IMO. Playing older RPG's is torture above 720p. That was even the case with the first Dragon Age. I had to play it at 720p just so I could read the text.
 
Dan said:
Holy shit. I used to run a really popular NWN server called godspire. I will pick this up the moment it comes out
You should let us know, I used to play a bit of NWN, wouldn't mind maybe playing some more with good people.
 
Showing off more updated graphics. They said this is a technical demo and they are still building tools and workflows to continue updating graphics with no specific promises or ETA. They also announced they do plan on eventually gutting and rewriting the UI system so it scales better and can be moved around but it's a longer term project. Considering they are still patching BG:EE 5 years after release (big 2.5 update coming) I think these guys are really going to make the game look great in the future.

 
Release date is March 27th. They mentioned that the updated HD graphics will not come until a later time.

Beamdog

Steam
 
Well that's like 90% of my incentive to purchase this since I've already played the game once. Getting to see the same world fleshed out with much better graphics is why people still play various older RPG's with active modding communities.
 
Gonna wait for more reviews to come in for this one.

Wonder what would happen to Witch's Wake...

EDIT: Also, not available on GoG yet.
 
DedEmbryonicCe11 said:
Well that's like 90% of my incentive to purchase this since I've already played the game once. Getting to see the same world fleshed out with much better graphics is why people still play various older RPG's with active modding communities.
Well, like I mentioned earlier, they patch their games for years after released. I personally plan on waiting until it's on sale since I'm too busy to play anything right now, but if you want to dive in now the updates will come eventually.

chenw said:
Gonna wait for more reviews to come in for this one.

Wonder what would happen to Witch's Wake...

EDIT: Also, not available on GoG yet.
GOG version will probably be a while yet. I just buy from Beamdog directly because then they get more of the cut and the games are still DRM free.
 
Announced today that the new, optional, HD character models and items will be done in about a month. It sounds like it will be a free update. No word yet on HD tile sets. Some of the enhanced weapon graphics can be downloaded from the Steam workshop right now.

Another big feature is NWSync. It basically allows you to join persistent worlds and it will automatically download required mods.
 
Man I loved NWN 1 and 2.

I may have to pick this up once the HD packs hit.
 
Just to give a slight bump, Beamdog is hiring Unreal engine programmers. Since NWN is Trent Oster's baby, I want to say they are working on NWN 3. After all, he didn't really seem bummed out about not getting the BGIII license. Maybe he already had something lined up?
 
