Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

One aspect I really forgot is that even if this version doesn't have that many major changes, the fact is Beamdog has done very well at supporting their titles well-past release. I expect NWN:EE to continue receiving updates/fixes for at least a couple years. I'm confident more changes and improvements will come. In addition, modern OS support is always good. Many older games from late 90's/early 2000's do not run on x64 OSes. It will be nice to fire up these old games without having to use a bunch of fixes or secondary OSes.