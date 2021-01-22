Nevermind - I found the answer

ZeqOBpf6 said: Wish I knew about this before I got my MS ergonomic keyboard. It's okay, but not wireless. What other keyboards are out there? I know of Kinesis Ergo but can't think of any others. Sorry I can't be of any help. Click to expand...

I really like the MS Natural - its cheap and easily replaceable once the scissor/bubble key decides to get sticky. The layout is very well done and its a whiz to type on. I'm thinking about the Logitech I posted about originally (K860) - but its got scissor/bubble keys just like the MS Natural. RTNGS has a reveiw - which is where I found the answer I was looking for.That said - I don't think the mono-body ergonomic keyboard with mechanical keys I want exists. Every mechanical switch ergo I find is a split board with no number pad. Me no likey.