Nevermind - I found the answer

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 618
Please disregard -- I found the answer after I posted.
Last edited:
I really like the MS Natural - its cheap and easily replaceable once the scissor/bubble key decides to get sticky. The layout is very well done and its a whiz to type on. I'm thinking about the Logitech I posted about originally (K860) - but its got scissor/bubble keys just like the MS Natural. RTNGS has a reveiw - which is where I found the answer I was looking for.Wish I knew about this before I got my MS ergonomic keyboard. It's okay, but not wireless. What other keyboards are out there? I know of Kinesis Ergo but can't think of any others. Sorry I can't be of any help.
Here's a good place to start: The 5 Best Ergonomic Keyboards - Winter 2021: Reviews - RTINGS.comwhat are some examples of mechanical ergo KBs you've found?