never again will I settle for an unstable overclock

Did something stupid.... overclock was just a hair unstable. Would make FAH crash maybe once every two days. Odd time I'd have to restart Windows.



And then I did a windows update. Hit the restart button and went to bed. Well...turns out my CPU decided to shit the bed during the update install. Nuked the MBR, etc. Tried all the tricks I could find to recover it, but alas. Reinstall for me.



Lesson learned, I am an idiot.