networking silliness

I plug in a coax from the wall into a box from the cable company.
I use a cat5 from that box to my computer, and presto I gots internet to the computer.
the motherboard has antenna "for wifi"
howcome I cannot get my phone to see the computers wifi ?
does the computer wifi require something else to function ?
although it is a silly question I have found no answer so far.
