Networking Issues - WiFi range extender

Hi all, I'm trying to use a range extender to improve my office connection and have encountered a couple issues that I can't explain.



Equipment: HP Elitebook with Intel dual band wireless AC 8265

Samsung Galaxy S9

New Shaw router with 300mbps connection



Before we get to the range extender, our Shaw router is connected on the main floor at the front of the house (in the main office). The secondary office is located at the back of the house on the upper floor. When I sit next to the computer in the upper floor office and try to connect directly to the Shaw router, my laptop speed tests read about 30-40mbps. Sitting next to the laptop on my Samsung phone, I get 100-150mbps or about 3-4X faster.



To try to solve this, I figured a range extender would help so I purchased the TP-Link 1750, which seems overkill for the 300mbps internet plan I have. First, I tried installing the extender right beside the router per the instructions. Again, when I test 2.4ghz and 5ghz, the speeds are slower than connecting directly to the router. And again, my Samsung is 3-4X faster than my laptop. At 2.4ghz my laptop is a pitiful ~5mbps and 5ghz ~20mbps. My Samsung is more like 20mbps and 70mbps.



When I move the range extender to the top floor, directly above the office and try connecting and kind of "half way" between each office, the speeds improve maybe 30%.... but my connection directly to the Shaw router is still faster... and again my Samsung is 3-4X faster than my work laptop.



Anyone know what I can try to improve my laptop speed and the usefulness of the range extender?