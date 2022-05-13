Networked Windows machine instead of Parallels 17

I currently have Autodesk Inventor running on Win11 inside Parallels 17 on my M1 MBP. It works, but it isn’t fast.

So I’m curious about running a networked Windows machine instead of using Parallels.

What would be the best approach to putting a Windows machine hooked up to my gigabit home network and remotely accessing it on my MacBook from my office and running Autodesk Inventor that way?
 
