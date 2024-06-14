Network rack mod and maybe some other mods.

To make a long story short, I'm not really new to hardforum, I took a 8-10 year break from computers and gaming, kinda just lost interest and the next thing you know it's been almost 10 years. In that time I completely forgot my login info. During that I became a fabricator and built some cool shit. I wanted to weld and fabricate on the side and make a little extra money but equipment is extremely expensive. I designed and built my first plasma table, a very small unit that I outgrew the moment it made its first part. Finished up 95% of a much larger unit and decided I need a something faster than the $200 dollar black Friday special computer that would take 10 mins to power up and a NAS server so I didn't have to sneaker net a USB from the house to the garage.So time to bring my homelab back to life and add a few marketplace finds and to build my first computer since 2013. Holy shit that was 2 solid weeks learning about new hardware...So the I got computer bug again and a wild hair in my ass to mod my 2 rail network rack. The main cover is the 3rd version, wasn't quite happy with the first 2. I'll turn them into wall art.I'll paint them white, put screen mesh behind GlaDos and frosted plexiglass glass with LEDs behind the aperture logo.I still have to cut out my cake file too, and maybe a wheatley.Anyway, good to be back and maybe a throw some other shit up.