network design assistance

Hi all,I have a design that is working, but I need suggestions on improving the setup. here is the current layout:I would like to have ER 1 be able to access/ configure all sites as I VPN in to it when I need to do something. I would also like for everything to use preferred WANs unless an outage occurs, then it would route to another WAN. I don't care about sites "talking" to each other. I can always add a firewall rule to block it if it becomes a problem. I prefer to sit at any location and manage all locations at any given time.My current layout has routers in regular setup with a gateway and a LAN. I have ER1 connected to ER2, but no internet flow to/from either device (just LAN traffic to respective interface IP address). Should I be using OSPF/BGP?