Netgear R8000: SmartConnect absolutely destroyed bandwidth

I used SmartConnect to connect up my 2.4 and both 5.0 bands. I was expecting that at worst, throughput would stay the same as the throughput on one 5.0 band. Instead, it dropped over 80%. Once I modified my router config to turn off SmatConnect, I got back my old throughput.
Is this feature bogus? Did I do something wrong? I was hoping that I could apply SmartConnect to just my two 5.0 bands but didn't see a way to do that. I can't turn off the 2.4 band, because I have some older devices that work with only the 2.4 band.
Reading about SmartConnect, it sounds like the old "channel bonding" back in the ISDN days. Yes? No?
