Netgear R8000: SmartConnect absolutely destroyed bandwidth

I used SmartConnect to connect up my 2.4 and both 5.0 bands. I was expecting that at worst, throughput would stay the same as the throughput on one 5.0 band. Instead, it dropped over 80%. Once I modified my router config to turn off SmatConnect, I got back my old throughput.

Is this feature bogus? Did I do something wrong? I was hoping that I could apply SmartConnect to just my two 5.0 bands but didn't see a way to do that. I can't turn off the 2.4 band, because I have some older devices that work with only the 2.4 band.

Reading about SmartConnect, it sounds like the old "channel bonding" back in the ISDN days. Yes? No?
 
I would equate it more to band steering than channel bonding. All it does is try to intelligently select what channel is least utilized and connect your device to it. (and by most reports it does a poor job of it.)

They don't combine together for increased performance or anything cool like that.
 
Kardonxt said:
I would equate it more to band steering than channel bonding. All it does is try to intelligently select what channel is least utilized and connect your device to it. (and by most reports it does a poor job of it.)

They don't combine together for increased performance or anything cool like that.
Thanks. Then I wasn't doing anything wrong? OK, for me this feature doesn't exist.
 
Doesn't sound like you did anything wrong. As long as the 5ghz networks have the same SSID and password it should have been working. I think it's just bad, that seems to be the consensus on the netgear forums at least.
 
Kardonxt said:
Doesn't sound like you did anything wrong. As long as the 5ghz networks have the same SSID and password it should have been working. I think it's just bad, that seems to be the consensus on the netgear forums at least.
So I am supposed to have use the same SSID on both 5.0 bands? That's not my current setup. And there is no way to exclude the 2.4 band?

As I said, once I disabled SmartConnect network performance went back to its former levels.

Maybe next time I buy a router, I should get a different brand.
 
x509 said:
So I am supposed to have use the same SSID on both 5.0 bands? That's not my current setup. And there is no way to exclude the 2.4 band?
From this forum post I believe their documentation and gui is just flat out wrong. https://community.netgear.com/t5/Ni...rt-Connect/m-p/1802732/highlight/true#M139337

According to that you should be able to give the 2.4 a unique ssid and just give your 5ghz networks the same ssids and passwords. Granted that's not what the documentation or GUI implies but appears to be how it works.

I don't think there is anything wrong with the Nighthawk, we use them a lot for customers who don't want to go mesh. Worst case just don't use smart connect and split them between 5ghz-1 or 5ghz-2 when you add them. That's all smart connect really does.
 
