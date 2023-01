I just ordered a Netac 256gb sata drive for my plex boot drive because it had a good sale going making it basically the cheapest could buy without going for an obvious fake drive, I used one in my fiancés old laptop and it works but I re vitalized that laptop as a backup. So while it works it’s rarely used. I’m second guessing my decision to go so cheap for a computer which has a power on time of basically 98%. Anyone use one successfully?