Nest Cam IQ Indoor $150

This is the usual holiday sale price but this is the older 2017 Nest Indoor Cam that can still be set up and used in the Nest app instead of only the Googe Home app - the newer 2021 indoor cam model (and forward) is $99 MSRP but Google Home app onlyYou can still find it elsewhere for now - at a MSRP of $299 - who knows how long it will be in stock being replaced and supply crap going onI bought one @ this price from them while I can - figured anyone else here wants to jump on it there you goTakes some time for them to process and confirm your order (4 business days for me - inventory or slow????) but went through and shipped