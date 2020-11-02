Hello I am looking to get internet to my neighbors house. I live in a triplex and I live on the end house and they live in the middle house. I am trying to figure out the best and easiest way to get internet to their home. I was using a router as an extender but that only worked so much and wasn't performing well. Would buying better antennas help with the performance using it as a an extender? I currently have xfinity and have 300 mbps download speeds and would like to get basically get those speeds to their house.

The devices I have currently have are:

1. Xfinity XB7 Gateway

2. Linksys EA 7500 Max Stream AC1900 MU-Mimo Router

3. Tp-Link C7 AC1750 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router

4. Netgear EX6100 Wifi Range Extender

5. Netgear EX3700 Wifi Range Extender

6. A Network switch

I would like to use the TP-Link C7 as the router for the neighbors house.



Also would like some information on how to get all the routers connected to the XB7 gateway correctly so everything is on the same network?





Thank you!