Negative Atmosphere (Dead Space Spiritual Successor)

independent development team Sunscorched Studios is making a spiritual successor to Dead Space- a tightly-shot, over-the-shoulder space horror game called Negative Atmosphere...Sunscorched's founder says the game pays homage to Dead Space, System Shock, and SOMA, and will have randomly-spawning monster encounters to prevent players from being able to memorize an area and know exactly what they'll be up against when they head back in...
Sunscorched is funding development through Patreon...
https://www.patreon.com/negativeatmosphere
