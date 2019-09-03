Negative Atmosphere (Dead Space Spiritual Successor)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,633
independent development team Sunscorched Studios is making a spiritual successor to Dead Space- a tightly-shot, over-the-shoulder space horror game called Negative Atmosphere...Sunscorched's founder says the game pays homage to Dead Space, System Shock, and SOMA, and will have randomly-spawning monster encounters to prevent players from being able to memorize an area and know exactly what they'll be up against when they head back in...

Sunscorched is funding development through Patreon...

https://www.patreon.com/negativeatmosphere

 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,156
WOW nice I never finished any of the games but I think I bought the Hard Copy of Dead Space for the PS3.
So nobody from the original team at is working on this?
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,764
Looks pretty cool to me. I had a blast with 1 and 2. Never played #3 for some reason. I'm not really into sci-fi, but I love space horror as a genre.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,629
I personally never understood the love for Dead Space. Like, I grew up with Survival Horror...but that game just didn't click with me. I think it's because I found it's scares all incredibly telegraphed. See a vent? Shoot the vent.
 
AceGoober

AceGoober

Live! Laug[H]! Overclock!
Joined
Jun 25, 2003
Messages
23,320
Oooooook....what a way to introduce a game. Some dude walking down the hall, flash of light, skinny-ass abomination, dude fires, gets one pincer looking appendage through the chest then another through the head.

I would have kept firing until that ugly bastard lay cold on the hallway floor.

I've never been a fan of the Dead Space series yet NA has just piqued my interest.
 
M

MrWrong

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2013
Messages
1,450
I never played Dead Space 3 but I enjoyed 1 and 2 a lot. I will have to keep my eye on this one.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,629
st4rk said:
Sounds like you're a 100% bonafide billy badass.
Click to expand...

Personally thought Condemend was a better horror game. Just from preference. I just expected more out of Dead Space given the "reactions." It's a "Boo Horror" game. If you see the Boo! then it's barely a Boo!
 
  • Like
Reactions: SoFGR
like this
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,764
I consider Condemned an all-time great for the genre, so being worse than that isn't the end of the world :) I consider Doom 3 to be a pretty lousy horror game, but I was fine with Dead Space.
 
J

jiminator

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
11,607
I was looking to throw them some cash, then I saw pateon, wtf??? You are just supposed to give them money forever?
anyway I hope they are able to continue long enough to where they can do an actual kickstarter or fig, but I just can't see patreon
 
horse

horse

Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
641
twonunpackmule said:
I personally never understood the love for Dead Space. Like, I grew up with Survival Horror...but that game just didn't click with me. I think it's because I found it's scares all incredibly telegraphed. See a vent? Shoot the vent.
Click to expand...

oh man I'll admit I d/l the original dead space from a friend from the internet all those years ago, and holy shit I didn't even make into a half hour of gameplay. The camera was so gd claustrophobic I just couldn't take it anymore. Much of the garbage these days is not even a hard pass for me it's just a pass.TBT
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,633
uses Unreal Engine 4 and will support DLSS...

Negative Atmosphere- Gameplay Trailer (2021)

 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,235
AceGoober said:
Oooooook....what a way to introduce a game. Some dude walking down the hall, flash of light, skinny-ass abomination, dude fires, gets one pincer looking appendage through the chest then another through the head.

I would have kept firing until that ugly bastard lay cold on the hallway floor.

I've never been a fan of the Dead Space series yet NA has just piqued my interest.
Click to expand...
That monster was RPG worthy for sure. At least grenades.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top