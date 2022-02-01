Needing Help Recovering Formatted External BitLocker Partition

Had a bit of a headache inducing goof last night. One of my desktop's has seen better day, and some of its usb ports seem to fail at random. I had two drives plugged in, a new one and one with a bunch of data on it (both bitlocker encrypted). The computer gave a weird error where it seemed to swap the the device letters and gave me a warning that what I thought was the new/empty drive could not be recognized so I just quickformatted it and encrypted with bitlocker (using the lower tier "used space only" method).

I've recovered from deleted bitlocker partitions before with the repair-bde console command, but for some reason this time it doesnt seem to work. I'm wondering if the slight about of encryption overlaid scrambled something, and if so is there any way to recover my files? I have the keys the drive was decrypted from the "new" encryption keys right away and now is just standing in "raw" format. I'm being careful not to monkey with it too much until I have a better idea. Any advice would be much appreciated, thanks.