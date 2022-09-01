NEED WINDOWS 7 EMBEDDED KEYS.

Hello, I have some dell thin clients that have windows 7 embedded version on them.
I need a windows KEY though to get it registered.
I have had no luck finding the windows 7 embedded key anywhere to buy online.
If anyone knows how or where I can get the windows 7 key it would really help.
Thanks
I need a windows KEY though to get it registered.
I have had no luck finding the windows 7 embedded key anywhere to buy online.
If anyone knows how or where I can get the windows 7 key it would really help.
Thanks