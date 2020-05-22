Need to know voltage of mini fan plug on GPU

I'm installing a NZXT G12 on a MSI 2070 Super Ventus GP OC. I'd like to use Afterburner to control the fan on the G12 and perhaps an extra fan as well.I'm not able to find what the voltage is of the mini fan plugs on the PCB of the GPU. I've been searching for an answer but it seems I need to ask for help. What is the voltage of the mini fan plugs on the PCB of a GPU? Are they 5V or 12V?I believe a person could use a multimeter, but I'm not that kind of person.