Need to add an access point?

My router is a NETGEAR R7500 Nighthawk and is located in the basement. With 3 kids going to school online on the 2nd floor the signal is getting a little weak. I have wired runs to each room on the 2nd floor but their chromebooks are wireless only. I'm assuming that my best option would be to add an access point on the 2nd floor since I already have ports up there? If that is the case, any recommendations on what to get? Will they be able to seamlessly room from upstairs to the basement and have it automatically switch to the stronger signal? I don't think they would remember to switch if they had to do it themselves. Thanks for the help.