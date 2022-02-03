Need suggestions. Netgear X10 AD7200 nighthawk broken by firmware, should I try to fix it or get a new router?

tried to use some function of the router on my phone app and it said that the old software v1.0.5.24 needs updating. I clicked update and no more wifi and lan. After 2 reboots I get lan for a few seconds and it stops. I try reboot again and install the firmware again from my PC manually. Now the router has working Lan for couple of hours. Wifi is gone still. But I can't access the router no more, if I could I would try to get the old firmware that was working. before the v1.0.5.38.

Netgear says they will not do anything because router is out of warranty now. How does that work out when a company like netgear puts out a piece of software and tells users to update and it messes things up. What is the law in US, or Cali, does an average small little guy have any rights to have netgear fix something that was working just before they sent off their evil code that destroyed my property? I do have proof that it was working before.

Should I deal with this??? I already spent 70 minutes on the phone with Netgear, I could have hanged up but I wanted to keep pushing them. However the person that tried, couldn't help at the end. Maybe I need to get a new router instead, but which company? because when this router was under the warranty there was a firmware update that I did and it messed up the router USB port, and not just me, it was for everyone. I posted online and got no response from the company so I rolled back the firmware. It took months for netgear to release the next update, which again had issue for some people which is why I decided to skip. Until I really needed something that the app required the update to work.

To me, Netgear software firmware, whatever you wanna call it is crap. How are other brands?



And I have another questions, I'm looking to add a NAS that's 2.5Gb, does the router need 2x 2.5Gb ports? I think I'm mostly seeing just one. That would mean I need to get a switch? Are routers with 2x 2.5Gb are rare? wrong to setup this way?

my isp is only 1Gb. So I just need the NAS to communicate with PC 2.5Gb.