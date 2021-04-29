Need some speaker advice from an audiophile

A good decade ago I'd asked for help here in selecting a good 5.1 sound setup for my PC. I used it for gaming and movies and I wanted to go with a 5.1 setup. A bunch of folks who will probably forget more about sound setups then I'll ever know stepped up and offered me some absolutely fantastic advice. I went with their advice and this setup has served me well for almost 10 years now.Setup was my video card running out to a Denon 1613 receiver via HDMI4 x Emotiva XRM 4.1 speakers for front & rear channelsDefinitive ProCenter 1000 for a center channelBIC F12 SubwooferBack then, I had the Definitive ProCenter 1000 left over and sitting in a closet so it was recommended to go ahead and use it for my center channel. Its that center channel that I was hoping to get some advice on....I've been building a new gaming/work/movies PC this year, along with monitors, peripherals, etc. etc. Those Emotiva speakers have been wonderful, they look and sound like new, and I couldn't see any reason to change them. The receiver just takes the video card signal so I couldn't see any reason to upgrade that. The subwoofer has been terrific. The only part of the setup that has bothered me was the fact that the center channel was just kind of "thrown in" there and always just seemed like the odd-man-out. I was considering upgrading that center channel.I shot an e-mail to Emotiva, described my setup, and asked if they had a center channel they felt would work good with my setup that would be an upgrade from the Definitive. They recommended the "Airmotiv C1+ Center Channel" and said it would be perfect for my setup.I'm certainly NO audiophile so I was hoping that someone here might be able to give me their advice and let me know if they felt that the Emotiva Airmotiv C1+ Center channel would be a good upgrade over my current Definitive ProCenter 1000. When I start looking at specs and stats for sound systems and speakers I get lost pretty quick. I certainly don't want to spend that kind of money and end up stepping backwards or ending up in a worse situation than I started with.Thanks!