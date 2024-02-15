Need some simple advice

Hi guys, thanks for any help.
I'm looking to buy new monitors. 2 to be exact. I even have a model picked out: https://www.canadacomputers.com/product_info.php?cPath=22_700_1104&item_id=241903
Here's the problem: I have not purchased a monitor since about 2007. I'm using a 24" Samsung 245BW and a benq 22" next to it. In short I do not fully understand how the newer stuff works.
Question is this: MSI lists the display port as 1.2a and refresh rate at 170Hz. From what I've read at 1440p, DP 1.2 can only do 144Hz? It says "with DP overclocking" on their website. I cannot find any more information.
So what is really going on here? Obviously they're overclocking the DP spec to get this refresh rate, is this safe long term? Can it be kept up at all times?
More importantly, am I still going to get 170Hz with two monitors?
Gaming is only going to be on one monitor. Two is for desktop applications.
Video card is a 6700XT if that helps.
So basically is this monitor going to do what I'm after or should I be spending more? Keep in mind that I really have no desire for "better". Just want something to meet my needs for a reasonable price. I'd probably be happy with 144Hz but hey I'll take 170 if I can get it.
Thank you.
I'm looking to buy new monitors. 2 to be exact. I even have a model picked out: https://www.canadacomputers.com/product_info.php?cPath=22_700_1104&item_id=241903
Here's the problem: I have not purchased a monitor since about 2007. I'm using a 24" Samsung 245BW and a benq 22" next to it. In short I do not fully understand how the newer stuff works.
Question is this: MSI lists the display port as 1.2a and refresh rate at 170Hz. From what I've read at 1440p, DP 1.2 can only do 144Hz? It says "with DP overclocking" on their website. I cannot find any more information.
So what is really going on here? Obviously they're overclocking the DP spec to get this refresh rate, is this safe long term? Can it be kept up at all times?
More importantly, am I still going to get 170Hz with two monitors?
Gaming is only going to be on one monitor. Two is for desktop applications.
Video card is a 6700XT if that helps.
So basically is this monitor going to do what I'm after or should I be spending more? Keep in mind that I really have no desire for "better". Just want something to meet my needs for a reasonable price. I'd probably be happy with 144Hz but hey I'll take 170 if I can get it.
Thank you.