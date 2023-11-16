Need some recommendations between EK and Alphacool radiators?

Currently building in a Seasonic Q704 case with a DPC-850 Connect psu. ASUS Tuf Gaming X570-Pro WIFI II motherboard. PNY XLR8 DDR4 32GB 3600 ram. Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB x 2, Ryzen 5600X though I will probably switch to a 5800X when I plumb the water. GPU is an XFX RX 7900 XT reference design using an Alphacool cooler. I'm going to be using an AquaComputer Ultitube D5 150 Next pump with 10mm OD tubing. An Aquaero 6 LT will be running the fans and temp sensors Fans will either be Noctua NF-F12 PWM or the Seasonic Nidec Gentle Typhoon type fans that came with the case. The reason I'm using the 240 instead of a 360 is that I want to use the extra pcie 16x slot for something else.
I'm stuck on whether to go with Alphacool Nexxxos HPE-45 or the EK Quantum Surface PxxxM radiators. I'm putting a 360 push in the front, a 240 push up top, and probably a 120mm push in the back. Here's the links:
https://www.performance-pcs.com/search/?q=alphacool nexxxos hpe-45 full copper 360mm radiator
https://www.performance-pcs.com/search/?q=EK+Quantum+Surface+P360M+White
