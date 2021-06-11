Need some LR/PTP help

So many of you know my wife is a greenhouse grower and business owner. Currently, the environmental and power status is monitored through a SensorPush station. The wireless connection from the SensorPush station to the AP is roughly 200', plus it being in the back of the farmhouse. The connection isn't stable at all, and I'm honestly surprised it connects at all. It's vital that we keep this connection stable because when it drops, we have to get up and go make sure the power isn't out, 5 miles away.



I need some help figuring out a solid point-to-point connection. I can't hardwire and I've already tried Powerline is abysmal results. So I figure I need nice wireless bridge setup. I love ubiquiti products but I'm completely unfamiliar with their airMax products and it looks like a giant maze.



