Need some hub or switch advice please.

Smurf tube is fine, that's 1" flexible PVC. Hopefully he's good at terminating. Pretty much anyone with a crimper can do cat5. cat6 is where you need to actually pay attention.Finding which cable is which will be a small pain but not huge. You can use a tracer, or plug things in and see what lights up. Like, if you plug something in at a bedroom and see switchport 12 light up/connect, then you can label it. It'll take work, but, it won't be too bad. Goes way faster with two peopleI honestly don't keep close tabs on things at the lower end. I imagine NetGear, TP-Link, etc. are all mostly fine at that level. The main thing to keep in mind, unless you're wanting to learn networking, is go with an unmanaged switch for now. "Managed" switches allow you to do things like VLANs and other semi-advanced things that, not to be rude, sound like you should not consider at least for now.Something like this, at a glance, looks decent:If you get the Datasheet (in the Documents dropdown), you can see it has a Switching bandwidth of 48Gbps, which is exactly what you want. Basically, you want (# of ports) * (1Gbps) * (2). So 24 * 1 * 2 = 48. That way you know the switch ASIC isn't going to be your network bottleneck. If you look at other switches, this would be the main spec to validate. I can imagine some lower end ones not having enough bandwidth. It's unlikely to be an issue as you'll almost never need max bandwidth on every port 24x7x365, but, IMO, it's easy enough of a problem to avoid all together