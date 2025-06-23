Need some hub or switch advice please.

1Wolf
Unfortunately I'm a complete novice with network stuff, and I've never purchased anything more than a home router. So I'm not quite sure what to get and I'd really appreciate some advice. I don't even know if I should be looking for a "switch" or a "hub". I'm guessing I should get something with more ports than I need so I have extra. I have no idea though if more ports makes the device slower or causes problems, or if I should be looking to go with the absolute minimum ports. I don't know what brands are good.
I'd need something that is easy to set up for a beginner and is very user friendly.
Just for reference...
- The has gigabit fiber internet wired to the house.
- I don't know if the ISP provides just an ONT or its some sort of ONT/Gateway thingie or what as I have not yet received my equipment from the ISP for the new home. So I'm not sure exactly what equipment the ISP will provide. Its in a different state with a different ISP so that will all be new to me.
- The internet comes into the house (to a main floor bedroom) to whatever fiber modem is provided by the ISP...
- Then from the fiber modem to my wireless router (ASUS AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router).
- Then from the wireless router to whatever hub or switch I purchase for the utility room.
- Then all of the other rooms of the house plug into that hub or switch in the utility room.
The setup in my current home (Also gigabit fiber internet) is simply that the internet comes into the ONT provided by my ISP, then from the ONT to my wireless router, then from my wireless router to a computer. I've never had to involve anything like a hub or switch so, while that might be simple to you, its new to me. Any advice or even some favorite pieces of equipment would be greatly appreciated.
TL/DR
Complete novice with networks is trying to determine what type & brand of switch or hub I might need to connect the wired rooms of a new home.
Thanks