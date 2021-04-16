Need some help diagnosing an issue

I have an issue where if I move the power target slider, and only the power target slider on MSI afterburner, my pc will reboot while running Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark, and Fire Strike Extreme gpu test 1. My initial thought was the power supply isn't holding up. But I can run Cinebench R23 with the CPU hitting 210w at the same time as fire strike extreme running on stock gpu settings using 410-430 and not have a single issue.



Wouldn't/shouldn't the psu give out under those circumstances if it was the issue? It doesn't.



However, if I run just the gpu alone in fire strike extreme,unlink the power and temp target sliders, move only the power target up, guaranteed crash.



This is all on a brand new 4ish hour old fresh windows install with only windows updates, afterburner, the benchmarks mentioned, and the most recent nvidia drivers installed.



This all started when I installed the Asus bios update to enable ReBar on my Maximus XI hero wifi. Initially i thought it was the bios, so I rolled back. Issue persists. I thought it was my overclock, so I put everything back to bone stock failsafe defaults, only enabling what I needed to to boot into windows. Issue persists. I thought was my gpu bios, flashed multiple different ones, issue persists. Different gpu drivers. Issue persists.



So in the end, I'm wondering if the gpu pretty much just gave up. I have run this thing 100% fine since October when I got with the power slider maxed. Mild overclock on it. Not a single issue till I upgraded bios for rebar. I guess the question is, how do I proceed testing to be sure what my issue is?