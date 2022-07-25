Need some airflow \ temps advice

I have a Corsair Carbide SPEC-06 (bad airflow case)

and 5 120mm fans, 3 at front, top and back.

3 of them are Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM, the other 2 came with the case.

Back and top are exhaust.

I also have a 9900K with a be quiet! Dark Rock PRO 4 and a 3080 FE.

Currently while gaming at 4K my GPU will climb pretty fast to 3100RPM and will sit on 75.0c and 104c on vram.

I've also tried setting my 120mm fans curve to the GPU temp, that will get my GPU to 73.0c, 102c vram and around 2400 rpm but all my 120mm will be on 1700rpm (their 100% percent)

Another weird issue is that nothing of the above changed when the front and side panel are removed for testing purposes..

The main issue I'm trying to solve is noise. Both options are really loud.

What is my best option to reduce heat without repadding my GPU? (Replace fans, replace case, replace the Dark Rock PRO 4 which blocks airflow etc')



How much benefit will I get if I'll replace all my 120mm to SILENT WINGS PRO 4 for example?