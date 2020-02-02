need some advise please

so i started using my gaming pc to mine when im not using it since i leave it run 24/7 might as well. im running windows 7 64 bit, 20gb of ddr3 ram amd fx 6350 at 4ghz cpu, and 2 rx 580s one is a power dragon 8gb and a sapphire nitro+ 4 gb. i have the newest amd adrenalin 2020 installed im using better hash and when mining eth my cards only get about 10 mh/s from what i read should be doing over 20 right out of the box really would like to get alot closer to 25 to 30 any help would be great thanks