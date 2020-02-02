need some advise please

F

fivel_976

n00b
Joined
Jan 31, 2020
Messages
1
so i started using my gaming pc to mine when im not using it since i leave it run 24/7 might as well. im running windows 7 64 bit, 20gb of ddr3 ram amd fx 6350 at 4ghz cpu, and 2 rx 580s one is a power dragon 8gb and a sapphire nitro+ 4 gb. i have the newest amd adrenalin 2020 installed im using better hash and when mining eth my cards only get about 10 mh/s from what i read should be doing over 20 right out of the box really would like to get alot closer to 25 to 30 any help would be great thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top