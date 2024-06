Need some advice on DAS and HBA cards

Nice little server you've got there! Nehalem/LGA1366?I'm on my main rig now and having the picture helps out with some pdf crawling. There seems to be some missing information on the part of SuperMicro (not unusual), but despite two cables present, it seems that only one cable is actually working between HBA and backplane, while the other is for situations where you have multiple expanders and are cascading them. That said, clearly the system worked in this configuration, so using both cables isn't bad. You would be able to see whether the HBA is using just one or both channels in its BIOS menu.There's no functional difference between the 8i and 8e cards aside from cleanliness of looks and whether losing a PCIe slot or two to the adapters matters to your future plans. Flip a coin maybe? A card in the hand is worth two on ebay?Removing the old DAS hardware can certainly present its challenges, but I see standard ATX power connectors, so kludging a way to power the system without an internal MB should be relatively easy. You can swap out the nasty server fans and a fan controller will take care of running them if still too loud.Oh! and on that SAS3 front: Still don't know if it increases total bandwidth when using SATA3 drives, but at a minimum, both the card and expander must be SAS3 compliant. Fun fact, there is a chassis compatible SAS3 model of that expander if you want to spend more money