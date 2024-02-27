Need some advice on DAS and HBA cards

MrCrispy said: Does a DAS stay powered on all the time when connected to a host? Does it have sleep modes and sleep? I will also be losing fan control and pwm without that SM mobo, as well as IPMI, these things really are amazing. Also will need to replace the fans, there are plenty of posts about that. Click to expand...

Depends on how the DAS is connected to the host. Purpose-built ones generally will, having additional data connection, but one that is only connected through SAS cables is on its own. Drive spindown will happen if configured in the OS, at least.(Thinking designs in my head here) If your HP used a PSU with an ATX 24 pin (I doubt it), a dual PSU adapter could be used between the systems to (de)activate the SM PSU with the host. If you are crafty, you could rig a USB cable/device that is plugged into the HP to short the power-on pin on the SM ATX connector. Something may also already exist that you can buy.Fan control is easy. Use a PWM fan hub, run the cable to a spare connector on your HP MB, then use speedfan to set your curves.I think IPMI PCIe cards exist, check your manual for compatibility.