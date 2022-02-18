Need Recommendations for 2.1 Speaker Setup for PC Mainly

Hi I am looking to get a 2.1 speaker setup for my computer. I am not an audiophile but I appreciate decent sound. Especially if it has good bass.

I don't need high end but something thats got good value. Looking to spend ~250 USD max for the speakers no stretching it.

Hi I have a soundblaster Z-SE soundcard and that's all I'm gonna use to drive it.

Bluetooth connectivity is a good plus to have for my work laptop as I don't want to be fiddling with cables.

The speaker would be connected by wire to my main desktop of course.
 
