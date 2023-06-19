Need pro-Sumer Backup device

Modred189
Can't Read the OP
- Joined
- May 24, 2006
- Messages
- 15,980
Here's the problem i have: my father is getting to the level of prosumer photography, and we have a 4k home camera. This means storage is becoming an issue for him. When we bought his computer a few years ago, the video wasn't at issue. Now he's running low on storage, but wants to speedily access his media. Current computer has a 256gb SSd and a 2TB spinner from the last computer. Current backup is a 2TB WD that auto-backs up his photos.
He gets REAL impatient, when thumbnails take a long time to load.
The computer he has is one of these small form factor HPs, so all of the SATA ports are currently taken, and the NVME has the OS.
Migrating to a bigger HDD would be a pain I don't want to deal with, and he'll be looking at a new computer in about 2 ears anyway. So, what I am thinking is getting some kind of pro-sumer backup/storage device that has a fast enough connection that funcitonally, there won't be a meaningful difference between internal and external storage. But we don't need to break the bank.
I was thinking one of these Asustor nvme ssd based NAS devices: https://www.amazon.com/Asustor-Flashstor-FS6706T-Computer-Attached/dp/B0BZCM22WD?ref_=ast_sto_dp, and get a few cheap SSDs (2x https://www.amazon.com/Western-Digital-SN570-Internal-Solid/dp/B09JM8DJNS/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=1D8CEXWOST481&keywords=nvme+ssd&qid=1687216443&s=electronics&sprefix=nvme+ss,electronics,115&sr=1-2-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1)
Thoughts? Anyone ran one of these Asusstor devices?
He gets REAL impatient, when thumbnails take a long time to load.
The computer he has is one of these small form factor HPs, so all of the SATA ports are currently taken, and the NVME has the OS.
Migrating to a bigger HDD would be a pain I don't want to deal with, and he'll be looking at a new computer in about 2 ears anyway. So, what I am thinking is getting some kind of pro-sumer backup/storage device that has a fast enough connection that funcitonally, there won't be a meaningful difference between internal and external storage. But we don't need to break the bank.
I was thinking one of these Asustor nvme ssd based NAS devices: https://www.amazon.com/Asustor-Flashstor-FS6706T-Computer-Attached/dp/B0BZCM22WD?ref_=ast_sto_dp, and get a few cheap SSDs (2x https://www.amazon.com/Western-Digital-SN570-Internal-Solid/dp/B09JM8DJNS/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=1D8CEXWOST481&keywords=nvme+ssd&qid=1687216443&s=electronics&sprefix=nvme+ss,electronics,115&sr=1-2-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1)
Thoughts? Anyone ran one of these Asusstor devices?