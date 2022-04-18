Need new M2 drive

My Rig has been running since 2019. Crystal Disk as of a couple months ago said my M2 PCIE SSD ( was in my budget in 2019 ) had 7% life left. I had read into this on the interwebs and it appeared to be that it was actually 7% depleted and thus, still perfectly good.



However I've noticed the performance fall off quite a bit lately so I think I need new, and a size upgrade since I only bought a 240gb



The drive I have is a Kingston SA400 which I understand ( now ) is a bit of a turd.



I have a GB Aorus B450M with a R5 3600 and 16gb of 3200 ram and an RX 6700 XT. Basic decent gaming system. So anything as fast or faster but also more reliable than this PCIE SA400 would be good enough.



Any suggestions?



Also I've never cloned an M2 drive so I don't even know what USB adapter to get