Need networking help....again

D

Deadjasper

Trying to connect to a Windows box. Linux wants to know the following :

Server

Share

Folder

Name

Password

In my mind I want to connect to a SHARE on the Windows box. "Folder" should be irrelevant but apparently it's not. So what exactly is the share and what is the folder?

TIA
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

this help at all?

To mount the Windows shared folder type “sudo mount.cifs //Technig-Win10/SharedFiles /home/ulx/Desktop/WinFiles/ -o user=Win10” command.

Access Windows Shared Folder from Linux
If you need help to understand the mount command, just check the below commands descriptions.

  • sudo mount.cifs: This is just the mount command, set to mount a CIFS (SMB) share.
  • Technig-Win10: Is the name of the Windows computer. Type “hostname” on CMD to find your Windows computer name.
  • //Technig-Win10/SharedFiles: Is the full path to the Windows shared folder.
  • /home/ulx/Desktop/WinFiles: Is where we’d like the share files to be mounted on the Linux system.
  • -o user=Win10: Is the Windows username that we are using to access the shared folder. Type “net user” in CMD to find the user name of Windows.

https://technig.com/access-windows-shared-folder-linux/
 
D

Deadjasper

Thanks. I was trying to use the connect to server dialog box. It's worked for me before but I don't remember the share / folder thing.

Anyway, I think I may have a problem with the Windows server refusing connections for some reason. I've gone through all the setting, services, etc. till I'm blue in the face but I don't think it's a Linux issue at this point. :banghead:
 
