Need networking help....again

Trying to connect to a Windows box. Linux wants to know the following :
Server
Share
Folder
Name
Password
In my mind I want to connect to a SHARE on the Windows box. "Folder" should be irrelevant but apparently it's not. So what exactly is the share and what is the folder?
TIA
