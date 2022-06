So i bought a new PC and I am using the Noctua D15 heatsink. I ordered an Asus Prime z690a mobo to find due to the VRM heatsink causes issues and it will not fit. I got that cancelled but need a mobo for my build. I am using Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 ram and the intel 12900kf. I need something that works well and the Noctua will fit and support of DDR5. Thanks.