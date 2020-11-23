Need LSI Raid Proffessional - only 5Mb/s write on 80TB Array

ComSpitfire2020

n00b
Nov 22, 2020
2
I dont know the problem but maybe you got some ideas for me.

Freshly installed Windows Enterprise, ReFs, 1MB Stripe Size, tried different controller drivers.

Maybe the Array is too full ??

External usb 3.0 drive benches nice on the same system - but it needs several hours to transfair some GB to the Array.

Tried also to play with the settings ( write back or through ) no change - with bbu w.o. bbu - have found no solution at all....

Please check pictures.

https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/35801548
 

mwroobel

Supreme [H]ardness
Jul 24, 2008
5,007
Reads look ok but it looks like your array is over 99% full which is a BAD thing for performance In general and for a ReFS file system in particular!
 
