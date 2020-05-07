Need laptop advice for a friend.

Quick and dirty, my buddy is looking to buy his wife a laptop. Work use primarily, with some light video and photo editing (personal use stuff, not professional). Web browsing, work emails, etc.



Any good cpu/gpu/ram combinations to look for that will allow his wife to get creative with editing while not breaking the bank? She mentioned Lenovo to him as a brand she’s interested in.



Basically, neither of us are up to speed on the latest gen i3 i5 i7 i9 stuff, not are we familiar with AMDs offerings these days. From talking to him, he doesn’t want to buy a MacBook.



I think she’ll be ok with windows movie maker, but let’s say what’s the minimum to run slightly higher end editing software?



He didn’t say anything about a touchscreen but I assume she’d want one.



And...go!