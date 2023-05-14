Need input on comparable systems

I currently have a system with these specs : i3-6300 / 16gig ram/ 128gig ssd : its my grand parents PC they use it for :web browsing/ youtube/ spotify/ wordpad/ cricut design app: It recently just stopped working but they were perfectly fine with the power/speed/usability of said system. My question is, is there a small all in one type of mini pc that would beable to perform these tasks? Any help an/or ideas would be great.

Thanks,

Brian