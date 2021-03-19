Need Input/advice on New Server Build

Hi All,



Looking for help/advice on a Server Upgrade...



It looks like my server (in sig) is on it's last legs. Sometimes it boots, sometimes not so much. Anyways, as it's been a while since I've built a server I'm a bit out of the loop and would appreciate any advice/input the community can provide....



I'm currently running Windows Server Essentials 2016 to primarily handle my backup/restores/file shares and Stablebit Drivepool for storage pooling etc... However, with this new build I'm considering rebuilding everything from scratch, which will include a new OS and will consist of a number of VMs and perhaps something like FreeNas, Proxmox, Plex, misc. docker containers, home automation and whatever else gets me curious.



What I'm keeping:

Server Chasis : Norco 4220



What I'm replacing :

Pretty much everything else....I'm very open to a complete replacement of hardware with the exception of the Norco Case. For my purposes, it's been rock solid and just works. Although I'm currently utilizing Intel specific hardware, I'm open to exploring AMD solutions as well. I would REALLY like to keep the IPMI functionality of the SuperMicro boards, but I understand that I 'may' need to sacrifice that to get a really robust CPU/Board combo.



If I could get a starting point recommendation for the CPU(s), Motherboard, memory and Graphics Card that would be a big help....



My overall budget is 500-1500 (unless there is a solid reason to have a bigger budget).



Any help/thoughts are very much appreciated. Thanks in advance.



Current Setup:

Case:Norco 4220, PSU:Corsair 650HX(CMPSU), MB:Super Micro X8SIL-F, CPU:Intel Core i3-530, RAM:Kingston KVR1333D3E9SK2/4G, CNTL Cards: LSI00301 SAS 9207-8i (2), Fans:Scythe 120mm, OS: WSE 2016, HD's:Hitachi/Seagate/WD 7200RPM drives, SysDrive: WD Blue 3D 500GB, Graphics Card: NONE (built into CPU only)