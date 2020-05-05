Need info on ramm

Psycrow

Psycrow

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2010
Messages
431
I have a old pc with a lenovo pc with motherboard
skybay 40700win32580403 - 01aj15
and it uses samsung 8 gb but what other or newer ramm can i install on my poor pc :D
or where can i buy some of these ramm.

I want to know what other ramm blocks i can use that still is available
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top