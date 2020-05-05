Need info on ramm

Psycrow
I have a old pc with a lenovo pc with motherboard
skybay 40700win32580403 - 01aj15
and it uses samsung 8 gb but what other or newer ramm can i install on my poor pc
or where can i buy some of these ramm.
I want to know what other ramm blocks i can use that still is available
