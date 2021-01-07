*Need help* with steel series arctis pro wireless

J

Jrock32

Jan 4, 2020
4
Hello all,

I am looking for some guidance and support with the steel series arctis pro wireless headset. I recently hooked it up to my pc and my sound is fine but when I use my microphone in discord, my friends are saying it sounds fuzzy and a bit of static. I installed the steel series software as well. Any suggestions?
 
