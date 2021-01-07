Need help* with steel series arctis pro wireless

Hello all,
I am looking for some guidance and support with the steel series arctis pro wireless headset. I recently hooked it up to my pc and my sound is fine but when I use my microphone in discord, my friends are saying it sounds fuzzy and a bit of static. I installed the steel series software as well. Any suggestions?
