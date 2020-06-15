Need help with random BSODs - strongly suspect CPU

I've been having random BSODs for a while now, much more frequently lately. And when I say random - I really mean random. Just in the past week I've had stop codes 0x192, 0x139, 0x3B, 0x50, 0xA and 0xE3, all with different triggering processes and call stacks. Attempting to analyze the memory dumps with WinDbg hasn't provided any useful information and WhoCrashed always insists that the crashes are driver bugs caused by an unknown driver that are unlikely to be caused by hardware failure. The system will also occasionally lock up without a bluescreen, a few seconds after a weird glitch like the start menu failing to display properly or my music suddenly going into a 2 second loop (the size of the audio output buffer in the application,) and on one such occasion a LiveKernelEvent 1A1 was recorded in the event log. The crashes do not appear to be affected by load level, as they occur just as often when the system is idle as when I'm using the PC or playing a game. I've noticed unusual instability in some programs as well, particularly games running on the Unity engine where many seem to crash regularly on this system.



Troubleshooting steps: Extensive RAM testing, removing pairs of RAM sticks, both downgrading and updating the BIOS, updating motherboard chipset drivers, updating video drivers, updating Windows, CPU and GPU stability tests, and moving the GPU and SSD to the other slots on the motherboard. The only thing that's made any difference is the BIOS update, which actually made the BSODs much more frequent, but also fixed the recent "power reporting deviation" issue so I suspect the extra power was helping stability. The system has never been overclocked (I did try PBO briefly but found it did not boost performance at all and turned it off shortly after). All system temps are within normal ranges even under heavy load.



Finally this morning I ran Prime95's stress test and all threads running on core 6 (verified with Ryzen Master) error out almost immediately and threads on core 4 also tend to error within a couple minutes when running the highest level of the stress test. As I've not used this troubleshooting method before, is this a definite indication of a faulty CPU or could the motherboard still be the culprit?



Hardware:

AMD Ryzen 3700x w/ Gammaxx 400 cooler

4x Crucial Ballistix 8GB DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36

ASRock x570 Phantom Gaming 4

nVidia GTX 1070 (from old PC, no reason to suspect any issues)

Corsair RM750x power supply (also from old PC, and only 2 years old or so)

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512 GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 (May 2020 update)