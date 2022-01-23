Need help with pre-built.

https://www.newegg.com/abs-ali560/p/N82E16883360190
Is this any decent for the price? I've been out of the game too long. I need it for video editing, photoshop,and light CAD design. bonus points if i can be decent at gaming.
I'm also in need of a monitor that can push decent fps.
got about 2k for the pc. 1k for the monitor and accessories. Ready to buy today
