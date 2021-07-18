Need help with PC and 5.1 prewire

I'm moving to a house which has a study room already prewired for a 5.1 ceiling setup. I would like to get some speakers installed and hook it up to my PC for gaming but I have no idea where to start. I've been using a basic Logitech Z906 setup for the last few years and the Logitech Z-5500s for many years prior to that. I'm not an audiophile by any means and I am more than happy with the sound quality of the Z906 setup.



There are only 4 outlets in the ceiling but there is a center channel so I guess the center speaker would have to be on the desk.



1. What are some decent speakers I can get installed in the ceiling that would be about the same quality as the Z906?

2. Same question as #1 for center speaker but that wouldn't be a ceiling speaker.

3. Would it sound weird if the surround speakers are in the ceiling and the center speaker is directly in front of me?

4. Once the speakers are installed and wired up, I guess I would need a receiver. Again, looking for a decent one but really don't need anything top of the line.

5. How do I hook up my PC to the receiver?

6. How would a ceiling speaker setup be for PC gaming in general, does anyone have a similar setup?