Need help, which pre-built should I buy?

I'm a casual gamer looking for a rig that I can use to work from home and day trade. I'm a casual gamer with a capital C, so that's not my focus so much as the system just being able to handle everything else. My current system is a $1400 Dell gaming rig that I bought about 5 years ago from best-buy. It honestly still serves me very well. But I'd like to play upcoming games at high settings and it'd be nice to start the new year off with a new system. The system will support 2-3 monitors eventually. The problem I'm having is deciding on where and what to buy, I don't like buying systems online due to potential damage(i worked at UPS for 2 years) but I have no good local options.

My first thought was to try Best Buy again but the only appealing system was HP's Omen 30L at $1699. I looked for the same brand online and found a more robust version on Amazon for $2600: Omen 30L GT13-0092. Despite the overall good reviews, it shows that the seller is based in China which makes me nervous. This pushed me to the HP website where I customized a build that came to $3200. But I wonder if it wouldn't be cheaper to buy the system I found at Best Buy and just add more ram(32gb) and hard drives(2tb) later? What makes me hesitate is the fact that the Best Buy option only has a RTX 3060 and isn't liquid cooled. I'm unsure as to how important liquid cooling will be down the road.

Thanks in advance for any help you all provide.

fyi, i'm not dead set on my purchase being an Omen, it's just seems to be a prevalent option right now.


Just in case you're wondering, here is my current system:

Windows 10 Home 64-bit
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Eight-Core Processor 3.60 GHz
AMD Radeon RX 580
RAM 16.0 GB
225gb ssd
1tb hd
 
It's a good thing you're not set on that Omen 30, because it's a complete joke. It has an i9-10850k with a single fan 120mm AIO, this is all you need to know how terrible the system is. The case is a joke as well, intake fans behind a glass plate. I guess it gets its airflow from the dark ether stream. Those tiny triangles on the sides are hilarious if they think the fan will pull anything through that. There's also something not quite right about the video card in the Amazon listing, it looks more like a GTX 16xx, yet farther down the page it has what at least looks like some sort of RTX series card in another picture. They can't even be honest what comes in the system.

To put it into perspective, I have an i9-10850k under a 240mm Cooler Master AIO running stock and it is barely able to keep up under peak loads, with the CPU going into the 180-195F range. I honestly wouldn't recommend any high end 10 or 11th gen Intel chip on any less than a 360mm rad if you plan on pushing it hard.

Gamer's Nexus has an ongoing series where they cold buy prebuilt systems and tear them down for an in-depth analysis. So far, most of the prebuilts they've reviewed have been terrible from a range of issues. Thermal issues is high up on the list, but parts quality is another problem, as is system misconfiguration. Some even had what you dread, shipping damage. There are a few systems that are "OK", but you'd be better off building your own from parts as much as you seem to not want to.

Dell's 110C video card memory

If you do go with a prebuilt, treat every single one as being sold in some dark back alley by some guy in a mask and trench coat. Because that's about how bad the modern prebuilt market is. Scrutinize a system with a magnifying glass before you decide to buy it.
 
Thank you for the advice, what about the Omen in the bestbuy link? Is that bad also? What do you think of adding more ram to that one as well as a hard drive? It's relatively cheap compared to the others.
 
It's a bad system no matter what they put inside the box. The case has basically no airflow and will be a sauna inside. If you look at side shots, the SSD trays block 75% of the front of the case, and the single front fan is already blocked by the glass panel. So the only air the case is getting is being pulled back in from the top by the rear 80mm fan, or the bottom if it's not obstructed by the desk or floor.

It also uses the same grossly inadequate 120mm AIO. While the 5800x is slightly less power hungry than the 10/11th gen Intel parts, it still puts out quite a bit of heat under load. The only advantage the 120mm AIO has is that it rejects all of that heat outside the case, rather than a blow down or tower cooler inside the case. But then the motherboard VRMs aren't getting any cooling and are cooking instead.

The system is not a good buy in any configuration. About the only thing I could recommend doing with it is to buy it and tear it down for parts, then trash the case and AIO and put the guts in another better case, but that's just a roundabout method of building a computer from parts, and a lot more expensive.

While you can put more RAM in the system, it doesn't look like the case has anything for drive bays besides the two 2.5" SSD mounts on the front face of the case.
 
