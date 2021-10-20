Need help, which pre-built should I buy?

It's a good thing you're not set on that Omen 30, because it's a complete joke. It has an i9-10850k with a single fan 120mm AIO, this is all you need to know how terrible the system is. The case is a joke as well, intake fans behind a glass plate. I guess it gets its airflow from the dark ether stream. Those tiny triangles on the sides are hilarious if they think the fan will pull anything through that. There's also something not quite right about the video card in the Amazon listing, it looks more like a GTX 16xx, yet farther down the page it has what at least looks like some sort of RTX series card in another picture. They can't even be honest what comes in the system.



To put it into perspective, I have an i9-10850k under a 240mm Cooler Master AIO running stock and it is barely able to keep up under peak loads, with the CPU going into the 180-195F range. I honestly wouldn't recommend any high end 10 or 11th gen Intel chip on any less than a 360mm rad if you plan on pushing it hard.



Gamer's Nexus has an ongoing series where they cold buy prebuilt systems and tear them down for an in-depth analysis. So far, most of the prebuilts they've reviewed have been terrible from a range of issues. Thermal issues is high up on the list, but parts quality is another problem, as is system misconfiguration. Some even had what you dread, shipping damage. There are a few systems that are "OK", but you'd be better off building your own from parts as much as you seem to not want to.



If you do go with a prebuilt, treat every single one as being sold in some dark back alley by some guy in a mask and trench coat. Because that's about how bad the modern prebuilt market is. Scrutinize a system with a magnifying glass before you decide to buy it.