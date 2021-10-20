Need help, which pre-built should I buy?

I'm a casual gamer looking for a rig that I can use to work from home and day trade. I'm a casual gamer with a capital C, so that's not my focus so much as the system just being able to handle everything else. My current system is a $1400 Dell gaming rig that I bought about 5 years ago from best-buy. It honestly still serves me very well. But I'd like to play upcoming games at high settings and it'd be nice to start the new year off with a new system. The system will support 2-3 monitors eventually. The problem I'm having is deciding on where and what to buy, I don't like buying systems online due to potential damage(i worked at UPS for 2 years) but I have no good local options.
My first thought was to try Best Buy again but the only appealing system was HP's Omen 30L at $1699. I looked for the same brand online and found a more robust version on Amazon for $2600: Omen 30L GT13-0092. Despite the overall good reviews, it shows that the seller is based in China which makes me nervous. This pushed me to the HP website where I customized a build that came to $3200. But I wonder if it wouldn't be cheaper to buy the system I found at Best Buy and just add more ram(32gb) and hard drives(2tb) later? What makes me hesitate is the fact that the Best Buy option only has a RTX 3060 and isn't liquid cooled. I'm unsure as to how important liquid cooling will be down the road.
Thanks in advance for any help you all provide.
fyi, i'm not dead set on my purchase being an Omen, it's just seems to be a prevalent option right now.
Just in case you're wondering, here is my current system:
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Eight-Core Processor 3.60 GHz
AMD Radeon RX 580
RAM 16.0 GB
225gb ssd
1tb hd
