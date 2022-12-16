need help upgrading a ideacentre g5 14imb05

I have an ideacentre g5 14imb05, it's not the best but it works for most things. I've ordered better storage and memory but there's still two issues; it gets really hot and loud, and it looks really ugly. I want to fix it but I don't know how.
Is there any way to upgrade the cooling?
would swapping the case be possible at all? (if so what case would be compatible?)
I'll appreciate any answers! (new to this forum so sorry if this is the wrong category or something )
