need help turning off raid in bios

i just had a samsung 970 evo plus installed and used their image software to to move windows 10 to it from my old drive. all went well except i can not get the magician software to see it and the samsung NVME driver says there is no samsung drive in system. i have found out that my alienware bios is set to raid for some dumb reason and dell will not tell me why saying they can not support me since i put new drive in computer.

how do i turn off the raid? i tried turning it off in bios but windows would not load. i have googled it and have not seen an easy solution for this. i hope you can help!! other than this the drive functions fine but i would like to be able to use the samsung software with my drive.