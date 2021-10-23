Need help stuck in bios

Budman

I'm trying to upgrade my pc from a 6 year old I5 to a Ryzen 7 5800x. The new MB is a MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WIFI.

I can get it to boot into the bios but can't get it to leave the bios. I flashed the bios to the latest marked

June of 21. It came with one from Jan 21. Bios flashed perfect but I'm still stuck in bios hell. I will admit I'm not very upto date on the newer hardware.

What am I doing wrong here? Any suggestions?
 
