Need help stuck in bios

I'm trying to upgrade my pc from a 6 year old I5 to a Ryzen 7 5800x. The new MB is a MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WIFI.



I can get it to boot into the bios but can't get it to leave the bios. I flashed the bios to the latest marked



June of 21. It came with one from Jan 21. Bios flashed perfect but I'm still stuck in bios hell. I will admit I'm not very upto date on the newer hardware.



What am I doing wrong here? Any suggestions?